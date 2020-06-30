All apartments in Mesa
Mesa, AZ
/
1331 W Baseline Unit 5-222
Last updated March 14 2020 at 11:07 AM

1331 W Baseline Unit 5-222

1331 West Baseline Road · No Longer Available
Location

1331 West Baseline Road, Mesa, AZ 85202
Dobson Ranch

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
AVAILABLE 3/13/2020!!! - This beautiful condo is available on lower level with direct access to covered parking. Spectacular open floor plan with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathroom in highly sought after Dobson Bay Club in master planned community in Dobson Ranch! Private, gated community close to shopping, dining, ASU, MCC & too many attractions to mention! Minutes from US60, 101, 202, and I10. Owner charges a $90 water/sewer/trash fee to tenants every month on top of the rent.**RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO APPLIANCES* If pets are approved there will be an additional fee of $20 per pet per month and/or $150 Pet deposit per pet. Local Sales Tax & additional 2% Admin fees will apply along with a $150 non-refundable deposit.**

(RLNE5408030)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1331 W Baseline Unit 5-222 have any available units?
1331 W Baseline Unit 5-222 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
Is 1331 W Baseline Unit 5-222 currently offering any rent specials?
1331 W Baseline Unit 5-222 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1331 W Baseline Unit 5-222 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1331 W Baseline Unit 5-222 is pet friendly.
Does 1331 W Baseline Unit 5-222 offer parking?
Yes, 1331 W Baseline Unit 5-222 offers parking.
Does 1331 W Baseline Unit 5-222 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1331 W Baseline Unit 5-222 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1331 W Baseline Unit 5-222 have a pool?
No, 1331 W Baseline Unit 5-222 does not have a pool.
Does 1331 W Baseline Unit 5-222 have accessible units?
No, 1331 W Baseline Unit 5-222 does not have accessible units.
Does 1331 W Baseline Unit 5-222 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1331 W Baseline Unit 5-222 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1331 W Baseline Unit 5-222 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1331 W Baseline Unit 5-222 does not have units with air conditioning.

