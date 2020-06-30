1331 W Baseline Unit 5-222.

Amenities

pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

AVAILABLE 3/13/2020!!! - This beautiful condo is available on lower level with direct access to covered parking. Spectacular open floor plan with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathroom in highly sought after Dobson Bay Club in master planned community in Dobson Ranch! Private, gated community close to shopping, dining, ASU, MCC & too many attractions to mention! Minutes from US60, 101, 202, and I10. Owner charges a $90 water/sewer/trash fee to tenants every month on top of the rent.**RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO APPLIANCES* If pets are approved there will be an additional fee of $20 per pet per month and/or $150 Pet deposit per pet. Local Sales Tax & additional 2% Admin fees will apply along with a $150 non-refundable deposit.**



(RLNE5408030)