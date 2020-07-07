11508 East Pratt Avenue

Amenities
Checkout my 3-D Tour! ** https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=zBPipoC4C5K **
Great two-story, 4 bedroom+ den, 2.5 bathroom home with a 3-car garage and a pool is move-in ready! Located Near Meridian and Elliot! Brand new carpet, ceiling fans throughout, and covered patio. Built-in storage and workbenches in the garage.
Lease price includes pool service!
For showing information call 480-568-2666. Contact Angie Oliverson: email angie@brewerstrattonpm.com or text 480-798-3198. To see all my available properties please visit www.brewerstrattonpm.com
Our Fee Structure:
Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
24-Month Lease, (shorter lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable
Rental Terms: Rent: $2,299, Application Fee: $50, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
