11508 East Pratt Avenue

11508 East Pratt Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11508 East Pratt Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85212
Mountain Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Checkout my 3-D Tour! ** https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=zBPipoC4C5K **

Great two-story, 4 bedroom+ den, 2.5 bathroom home with a 3-car garage and a pool is move-in ready! Located Near Meridian and Elliot! Brand new carpet, ceiling fans throughout, and covered patio. Built-in storage and workbenches in the garage.
Lease price includes pool service!

For showing information call 480-568-2666. Contact Angie Oliverson: email angie@brewerstrattonpm.com or text 480-798-3198. To see all my available properties please visit www.brewerstrattonpm.com

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:
Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
24-Month Lease, (shorter lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,299, Application Fee: $50, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

