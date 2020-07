Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

AN APPLICATION HAS BEEN ACCEPTED 7/29/2019. KB home built in 2001 with 4 bedrooms, 2 baths and 16x19 great room. 2 car garage and tile roof. Neutral color carpet, paint, and tile in the kitchen baths and laundry room. Easy access to the 202 Loop and US60. Low maintenance front yard. One year lease. Sorry, no smokers or pets. Owner pays HOA fee and requires minimum 625 credit score. $75 application fee. Washer/dryer/refrigerator is included as a courtesy only with no warranty.