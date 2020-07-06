All apartments in Mesa
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
10960 E. Monte Ave. #257
Last updated May 21 2020 at 10:10 AM

10960 E. Monte Ave. #257

10960 East Monterey Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10960 East Monterey Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85209

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
dog park
gym
pool
tennis court
2 Bed 2 Bath Home in Sunland Springs Village- Located in 55 + Community (Age Restricted) - (UNFURNISHED) Amazing opportunity to live in the fantastic active adult community of Sunland Springs Village! Step inside this meticulous true 2-bedroom home to find beautiful tile flooring in high traffic areas, carpet in the right places, a warm inviting color palette and bright great room. The lovely kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, ample cabinets, granite counter tops, and plenty of counter space. Master bedroom has private bath with dual vanity and a walk-in closet. Cozy front and back patios are ideal for relaxing while enjoying your favorite beverage. The Sunland Springs community offers Mesa's only 27-hole Golf Club, fitness center, tennis and pickle ball courts, heated pools and too many other amenities and activities to list. This is active adult living at its finest!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5712925)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10960 E. Monte Ave. #257 have any available units?
10960 E. Monte Ave. #257 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 10960 E. Monte Ave. #257 have?
Some of 10960 E. Monte Ave. #257's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10960 E. Monte Ave. #257 currently offering any rent specials?
10960 E. Monte Ave. #257 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10960 E. Monte Ave. #257 pet-friendly?
Yes, 10960 E. Monte Ave. #257 is pet friendly.
Does 10960 E. Monte Ave. #257 offer parking?
No, 10960 E. Monte Ave. #257 does not offer parking.
Does 10960 E. Monte Ave. #257 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10960 E. Monte Ave. #257 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10960 E. Monte Ave. #257 have a pool?
Yes, 10960 E. Monte Ave. #257 has a pool.
Does 10960 E. Monte Ave. #257 have accessible units?
No, 10960 E. Monte Ave. #257 does not have accessible units.
Does 10960 E. Monte Ave. #257 have units with dishwashers?
No, 10960 E. Monte Ave. #257 does not have units with dishwashers.

