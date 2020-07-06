10960 E. Monte Ave. #257

Amenities

2 Bed 2 Bath Home in Sunland Springs Village- Located in 55 + Community (Age Restricted) - (UNFURNISHED) Amazing opportunity to live in the fantastic active adult community of Sunland Springs Village! Step inside this meticulous true 2-bedroom home to find beautiful tile flooring in high traffic areas, carpet in the right places, a warm inviting color palette and bright great room. The lovely kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, ample cabinets, granite counter tops, and plenty of counter space. Master bedroom has private bath with dual vanity and a walk-in closet. Cozy front and back patios are ideal for relaxing while enjoying your favorite beverage. The Sunland Springs community offers Mesa's only 27-hole Golf Club, fitness center, tennis and pickle ball courts, heated pools and too many other amenities and activities to list. This is active adult living at its finest!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5712925)