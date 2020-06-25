All apartments in Mesa
10544 E FLORIAN Avenue
10544 E FLORIAN Avenue

10544 East Florian Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10544 East Florian Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85208
Parkwood Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
This 3 bedroom/2 bath rental is in close proximity to Skyline HS, the Skyline Aquatic Center, Mountain Vista Medical Center, shopping & restaurants. Hiking & biking in the beautiful Superstition Mountains is just a short drive away! The home features an open ''great room'' floor plan. The master is split from the other bedrooms and the master bath has double sinks, soaking tub, separate shower and a large walk-in closet. Outdoors you can enjoy the best of Arizona weather with a heated pool and spa. Rent includes pool and yard service. Mesa sales tax is not included in rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

