10544 E FLORIAN Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking walk in closets pool hot tub

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

This 3 bedroom/2 bath rental is in close proximity to Skyline HS, the Skyline Aquatic Center, Mountain Vista Medical Center, shopping & restaurants. Hiking & biking in the beautiful Superstition Mountains is just a short drive away! The home features an open ''great room'' floor plan. The master is split from the other bedrooms and the master bath has double sinks, soaking tub, separate shower and a large walk-in closet. Outdoors you can enjoy the best of Arizona weather with a heated pool and spa. Rent includes pool and yard service. Mesa sales tax is not included in rent.