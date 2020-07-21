10544 E DURANT Drive

Amenities

Charming Single-story home with 3 Bedrooms 3 Baths and a 3 Car Tandem Garage, where each room has its own Bathroom in Close Proximity. New Carpet and Paint Throughout, The Kitchen features a Large Island, Granite Counter Top, Refrigerator, Microwave and Electric Cook Top. The Master Suite has a Large Walk in Shower, Separate Garden Tub, His and Her sinks a Large Walk in Closet and Sliding Glass Doors that lead out onto the Backyard Patio. This Great Home is located in the Wonderful Eastmark Master Planned Community! Complete with a Clubhouse, Community Pool, Splash Pad, Parks throughout, and yearly events for the Residents to enjoy. This is all just minutes from 202 & 60 freeways, shopping, and dining. Don't miss out on this great opportunity.