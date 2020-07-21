All apartments in Mesa
10544 E DURANT Drive
Last updated October 2 2019 at 3:20 PM

10544 E DURANT Drive

10544 East Durant Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10544 East Durant Drive, Mesa, AZ 85212

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Charming Single-story home with 3 Bedrooms 3 Baths and a 3 Car Tandem Garage, where each room has its own Bathroom in Close Proximity. New Carpet and Paint Throughout, The Kitchen features a Large Island, Granite Counter Top, Refrigerator, Microwave and Electric Cook Top. The Master Suite has a Large Walk in Shower, Separate Garden Tub, His and Her sinks a Large Walk in Closet and Sliding Glass Doors that lead out onto the Backyard Patio. This Great Home is located in the Wonderful Eastmark Master Planned Community! Complete with a Clubhouse, Community Pool, Splash Pad, Parks throughout, and yearly events for the Residents to enjoy. This is all just minutes from 202 & 60 freeways, shopping, and dining. Don't miss out on this great opportunity.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10544 E DURANT Drive have any available units?
10544 E DURANT Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 10544 E DURANT Drive have?
Some of 10544 E DURANT Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10544 E DURANT Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10544 E DURANT Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10544 E DURANT Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10544 E DURANT Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 10544 E DURANT Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10544 E DURANT Drive offers parking.
Does 10544 E DURANT Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10544 E DURANT Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10544 E DURANT Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10544 E DURANT Drive has a pool.
Does 10544 E DURANT Drive have accessible units?
No, 10544 E DURANT Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10544 E DURANT Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10544 E DURANT Drive has units with dishwashers.
