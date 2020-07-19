10265 E DIAMOND Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This will be the nicest home on your list today. Nice kitchen w/breakfast bar, smoothtop range, microwave, pantry, recessed lights, pull out drawers, large eating area with bay windows. Home has a gorgeous pebble tech pool with water feature. 2' blinds, custom paint, upgraded lighting, built in desk, vaulted ceilings, diagonal tile, 7 fans, programmable thermostat, cabinets in garage, storage shed outside, firepit, RV gate, large covered patio & lots of kool deck. Great schools, Owner/Agent Lorrie needs no money to run credit and criminal, just an email stating what I am going to find good/bad with application, pictures of pets, proof of income 30-60 days. Length of residency preferred. Washer and dryer do not convey with property. I believe it is rented as of 12/10/18