All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 10265 E DIAMOND Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
10265 E DIAMOND Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10265 E DIAMOND Avenue

10265 East Diamond Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

10265 East Diamond Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85208
Parkwood Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This will be the nicest home on your list today. Nice kitchen w/breakfast bar, smoothtop range, microwave, pantry, recessed lights, pull out drawers, large eating area with bay windows. Home has a gorgeous pebble tech pool with water feature. 2' blinds, custom paint, upgraded lighting, built in desk, vaulted ceilings, diagonal tile, 7 fans, programmable thermostat, cabinets in garage, storage shed outside, firepit, RV gate, large covered patio & lots of kool deck. Great schools, Owner/Agent Lorrie needs no money to run credit and criminal, just an email stating what I am going to find good/bad with application, pictures of pets, proof of income 30-60 days. Length of residency preferred. Washer and dryer do not convey with property. I believe it is rented as of 12/10/18

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10265 E DIAMOND Avenue have any available units?
10265 E DIAMOND Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 10265 E DIAMOND Avenue have?
Some of 10265 E DIAMOND Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10265 E DIAMOND Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10265 E DIAMOND Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10265 E DIAMOND Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 10265 E DIAMOND Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 10265 E DIAMOND Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10265 E DIAMOND Avenue offers parking.
Does 10265 E DIAMOND Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10265 E DIAMOND Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10265 E DIAMOND Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 10265 E DIAMOND Avenue has a pool.
Does 10265 E DIAMOND Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10265 E DIAMOND Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10265 E DIAMOND Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10265 E DIAMOND Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stone Canyon
5210 E Hampton Ave
Mesa, AZ 85206
Alantra
510 S Extension Rd
Mesa, AZ 85210
Springs at Red Mountain
2639 North Power Road
Mesa, AZ 85207
Nine 4 Nine at the District Apartment Homes
949 S. Longmore St.
Mesa, AZ 85202
Ascend at Red Mountain
2217 N Power Rd
Mesa, AZ 85215
Madera Point
445 S Dobson Rd
Mesa, AZ 85202
Glen at Mesa
1233 N Mesa Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201
Aviva
8340 E Baseline Rd
Mesa, AZ 85209

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pools
Mesa Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchComite De Families En AccionThe Groves
Kleinman ParkNcraMesa Grande
Augusta RanchFiesta Park Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College