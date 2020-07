10243 E CARMEL Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

ABSOLUTELY STUNNING 5 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH, TWO STORY HOME WITH FORMAL LIVING AND DINING ROOM. 1 BEDROOM DOWNSTAIRS ALL WITH CUSTOM PAINT. ENTRY YOU WALK INTO INVITING OPEN LOFT FROM UPSTAIRS! HOME HAS SURROUND SOUND IN FAMILY ROOM. OPEN TO KITCHEN THAT HAS ALL BLACK GRANITE COUNTERTOPS AND BACKSPLASH....COMPUTER NICHE IN FAMILY ROOM FOR OFFICE. ALL BLACK APPLIANCES INCLUDED! FULL SIZE LAUNDRY ROOM WASHER DRYER HOOK UP WITH CABINETS. NICE SIZE 2 CAR GARAGE WITH HUGE BACKYARD ALL FRONT AND BACKYARD LANDSCAPE IS INCLUDED IN RENT! EXCELLENT MESA LOCATION CLOSE TO PARKS, SHOPPING AND FREEWAYS!! MUST SEE AND WON'T LAST. PLEASE OVERLOOK TURN KEYING HOME THRU 5/5/20!! IN PROCESS OF GETTING HOME READY FOR MARKET....GO SHOW!!!