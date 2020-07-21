10215 E LOS LAGOS VISTA Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

FANTASTIC SINGLE-LEVEL w/SPARKLING POOL! 3-CAR GARAGE! FRESH INTERIOR PAINT 2019! NEW CARPET 2019! SAVE on your electric bills with ENERGY-EFFICIENT OWNED SOLAR PANELS. NO PETS. This 4BD/2BA sits on a corner lot in a quiet Mesa neighborhood & is MOVE-IN READY! High ceilings & plenty of windows makes this home OPEN & BRIGHT! Kitchen includes granite counters, SS appliances, island w/breakfast bar & TONS of storage! SPACIOUS master suite w/dual sinks & walk-in closet. Ceiling fans t/o. HUGE backyard boasts extended covered patio & plenty of space to entertain guests! Close to US60, Loop 202, restaurants, shopping & more! RENT INCLUDES POOL & YARD MAINTENANCE. This is a MUST SEE!