Last updated October 5 2019 at 7:28 AM

10215 E LOS LAGOS VISTA Avenue

10215 East Los Lagos Vista Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10215 East Los Lagos Vista Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85209
Villages of Eastridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
FANTASTIC SINGLE-LEVEL w/SPARKLING POOL! 3-CAR GARAGE! FRESH INTERIOR PAINT 2019! NEW CARPET 2019! SAVE on your electric bills with ENERGY-EFFICIENT OWNED SOLAR PANELS. NO PETS. This 4BD/2BA sits on a corner lot in a quiet Mesa neighborhood & is MOVE-IN READY! High ceilings & plenty of windows makes this home OPEN & BRIGHT! Kitchen includes granite counters, SS appliances, island w/breakfast bar & TONS of storage! SPACIOUS master suite w/dual sinks & walk-in closet. Ceiling fans t/o. HUGE backyard boasts extended covered patio & plenty of space to entertain guests! Close to US60, Loop 202, restaurants, shopping & more! RENT INCLUDES POOL & YARD MAINTENANCE. This is a MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10215 E LOS LAGOS VISTA Avenue have any available units?
10215 E LOS LAGOS VISTA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 10215 E LOS LAGOS VISTA Avenue have?
Some of 10215 E LOS LAGOS VISTA Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10215 E LOS LAGOS VISTA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10215 E LOS LAGOS VISTA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10215 E LOS LAGOS VISTA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10215 E LOS LAGOS VISTA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 10215 E LOS LAGOS VISTA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10215 E LOS LAGOS VISTA Avenue offers parking.
Does 10215 E LOS LAGOS VISTA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10215 E LOS LAGOS VISTA Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10215 E LOS LAGOS VISTA Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 10215 E LOS LAGOS VISTA Avenue has a pool.
Does 10215 E LOS LAGOS VISTA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10215 E LOS LAGOS VISTA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10215 E LOS LAGOS VISTA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10215 E LOS LAGOS VISTA Avenue has units with dishwashers.
