Last updated August 14 2019 at 2:34 PM

10136 E LOBO Avenue

10136 East Lobo Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10136 East Lobo Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85209
Villages of Eastridge

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
fire pit
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
hot tub
Upgraded home in quiet Villages of Eastridge neighborhood. Extremely sought-after and convenient area with great schools plus close to entertainment, restaurants and shopping. Features an incredible backyard that is usable year-round: a custom pool for the hot summer with waterfall features, and a gas heated spa and gas firepit for the winter (pool can be heated in Winter also). Pool Service included in price. Includes 3 bedrooms, plus a den/office, 2 full bathrooms. Great floor plan with split master layout and open concept throughout. Recently upgraded kitchen & baths including granite countertops, upgraded faucets, maple cabinets, large pantry and large bar/island. All kitchen appliances stay. Many parks and greenbelts throughout neighborhood and only 1 block from neighborhood schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10136 E LOBO Avenue have any available units?
10136 E LOBO Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 10136 E LOBO Avenue have?
Some of 10136 E LOBO Avenue's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10136 E LOBO Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10136 E LOBO Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10136 E LOBO Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10136 E LOBO Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 10136 E LOBO Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10136 E LOBO Avenue offers parking.
Does 10136 E LOBO Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10136 E LOBO Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10136 E LOBO Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 10136 E LOBO Avenue has a pool.
Does 10136 E LOBO Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10136 E LOBO Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10136 E LOBO Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10136 E LOBO Avenue has units with dishwashers.
