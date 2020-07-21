10136 E LOBO Avenue

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated pool fire pit

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking pool hot tub

Upgraded home in quiet Villages of Eastridge neighborhood. Extremely sought-after and convenient area with great schools plus close to entertainment, restaurants and shopping. Features an incredible backyard that is usable year-round: a custom pool for the hot summer with waterfall features, and a gas heated spa and gas firepit for the winter (pool can be heated in Winter also). Pool Service included in price. Includes 3 bedrooms, plus a den/office, 2 full bathrooms. Great floor plan with split master layout and open concept throughout. Recently upgraded kitchen & baths including granite countertops, upgraded faucets, maple cabinets, large pantry and large bar/island. All kitchen appliances stay. Many parks and greenbelts throughout neighborhood and only 1 block from neighborhood schools.