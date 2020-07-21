10136 E LOBO Avenue

Amenities
Upgraded home in quiet Villages of Eastridge neighborhood. Extremely sought-after and convenient area with great schools plus close to entertainment, restaurants and shopping. Features an incredible backyard that is usable year-round: a custom pool for the hot summer with waterfall features, and a gas heated spa and gas firepit for the winter (pool can be heated in Winter also). Pool Service included in price. Includes 3 bedrooms, plus a den/office, 2 full bathrooms. Great floor plan with split master layout and open concept throughout. Recently upgraded kitchen & baths including granite countertops, upgraded faucets, maple cabinets, large pantry and large bar/island. All kitchen appliances stay. Many parks and greenbelts throughout neighborhood and only 1 block from neighborhood schools.