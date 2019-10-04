All apartments in Glendale
9303 West Oregon Avenue
Last updated August 9 2019 at 12:10 AM

9303 West Oregon Avenue

9303 West Oregon Avenue
Location

9303 West Oregon Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85305

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Great 3 bedroom two bathroom home available in Glendale!!! This 2089 square foot home features large spacious rooms, separate office, carpet and tile throughout!! Large spacious open kitchen and features all appliances! Separate eating area family room, makes this a wonderful home! Enclosed backyard with covered patio great for entertaining! Close to Westgate Entertainment District shopping,restaurants and 101 Agua Fria Freeway access. Sorry No Pets allowed This wont last long! Come by and see it today! Washer/Dryer included

Call 480.267.6126 or visit www.rpmpin.com for viewing and application process. RPM Pinnacle - Phoenix
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9303 West Oregon Avenue have any available units?
9303 West Oregon Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
Is 9303 West Oregon Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9303 West Oregon Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9303 West Oregon Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 9303 West Oregon Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 9303 West Oregon Avenue offer parking?
No, 9303 West Oregon Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 9303 West Oregon Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9303 West Oregon Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9303 West Oregon Avenue have a pool?
No, 9303 West Oregon Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 9303 West Oregon Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9303 West Oregon Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9303 West Oregon Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 9303 West Oregon Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9303 West Oregon Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 9303 West Oregon Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
