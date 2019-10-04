9303 West Oregon Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities

Great 3 bedroom two bathroom home available in Glendale!!! This 2089 square foot home features large spacious rooms, separate office, carpet and tile throughout!! Large spacious open kitchen and features all appliances! Separate eating area family room, makes this a wonderful home! Enclosed backyard with covered patio great for entertaining! Close to Westgate Entertainment District shopping,restaurants and 101 Agua Fria Freeway access. Sorry No Pets allowed This wont last long! Come by and see it today! Washer/Dryer included



Call 480.267.6126 or visit www.rpmpin.com for viewing and application process. RPM Pinnacle - Phoenix

Contact us to schedule a showing.