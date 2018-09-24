9123 N 44TH Avenue

Amenities

Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bathroom with a den block home with newer AC unit all new windows and tile floors throughout equals lower electric bills. Just landscaped front and backyard for low maintenance. Large separate 320 sq ft 16 x 16 garage / workshop with power. Updated kitchen with a Island / breakfast bar granite counter top, lots of cabinets and new recessed lights, newer ceiling fans and new interior and exterior paint throughout. Mission Park is nearby and has playground, basketball, racquetball court and a large field. Close to Glendale Community College, ASU West, Grand Canyon University, parks, shopping, restaurants, downtown Glendale and much more. You don't want to miss out on this one.