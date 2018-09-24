All apartments in Glendale
Last updated January 18 2020 at 11:14 PM

9123 N 44TH Avenue

9123 North 44th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9123 North 44th Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85302

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
racquetball court
garage
Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bathroom with a den block home with newer AC unit all new windows and tile floors throughout equals lower electric bills. Just landscaped front and backyard for low maintenance. Large separate 320 sq ft 16 x 16 garage / workshop with power. Updated kitchen with a Island / breakfast bar granite counter top, lots of cabinets and new recessed lights, newer ceiling fans and new interior and exterior paint throughout. Mission Park is nearby and has playground, basketball, racquetball court and a large field. Close to Glendale Community College, ASU West, Grand Canyon University, parks, shopping, restaurants, downtown Glendale and much more. You don't want to miss out on this one.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9123 N 44TH Avenue have any available units?
9123 N 44TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 9123 N 44TH Avenue have?
Some of 9123 N 44TH Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9123 N 44TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9123 N 44TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9123 N 44TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 9123 N 44TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 9123 N 44TH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 9123 N 44TH Avenue offers parking.
Does 9123 N 44TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9123 N 44TH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9123 N 44TH Avenue have a pool?
No, 9123 N 44TH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 9123 N 44TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9123 N 44TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9123 N 44TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 9123 N 44TH Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

