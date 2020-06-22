9071 W Myrtle Ave

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b121b2d06e ---- Glendale\'s Gorgeous Gated Community of Provence is Close to Westgate Entertainment District & Stadiums; \'watch 4th of July Fireworks from your Master Bedroom!\' More Summer Enjoyment in Community Pool, Expansive Park & Greenbelts. This 4 Bedroom Home w/ 2.5 Baths Has a 3-Car Garage, on cul de sac street & Features Spacious Kitchen w/ Walk-in Pantry, Granite Countertops, Cherry Finish Cabinetry, Island w/ Breakfast Bar that Joins Family Rm & Opens to Shady Covered Patio. The Easy-Care Cobblestoned Backyard is Rimmed in Flowers & Fruit, & the HOA Tends Front Yard! Gorgeous Tile Flooring Looks Like Wood. Loft Upstairs Plus All Bedrooms & Laundry Room. All Appliances Are Included! Most Important--The School District is Peoria\'s--Top Rated!One small pet allowed. Please do not disturb current tenants.



Application fee $45 per adult,nAdmin fee $200, nFully Refundable Pet deposit $200/pet,nCity tax plus 2% admin fee total 4.2%nHelping Heroes Discount available for Military and First Responders. Call for details!n 12 Months Disposal Dryer Garage