All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 9071 W Myrtle Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
9071 W Myrtle Ave
Last updated August 13 2019 at 4:54 PM

9071 W Myrtle Ave

9071 West Myrtle Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

9071 West Myrtle Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85305

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b121b2d06e ---- Glendale\'s Gorgeous Gated Community of Provence is Close to Westgate Entertainment District & Stadiums; \'watch 4th of July Fireworks from your Master Bedroom!\' More Summer Enjoyment in Community Pool, Expansive Park & Greenbelts. This 4 Bedroom Home w/ 2.5 Baths Has a 3-Car Garage, on cul de sac street & Features Spacious Kitchen w/ Walk-in Pantry, Granite Countertops, Cherry Finish Cabinetry, Island w/ Breakfast Bar that Joins Family Rm & Opens to Shady Covered Patio. The Easy-Care Cobblestoned Backyard is Rimmed in Flowers & Fruit, & the HOA Tends Front Yard! Gorgeous Tile Flooring Looks Like Wood. Loft Upstairs Plus All Bedrooms & Laundry Room. All Appliances Are Included! Most Important--The School District is Peoria\'s--Top Rated!One small pet allowed. Please do not disturb current tenants.

Application fee $45 per adult,nAdmin fee $200, nFully Refundable Pet deposit $200/pet,nCity tax plus 2% admin fee total 4.2%nHelping Heroes Discount available for Military and First Responders. Call for details!n 12 Months Disposal Dryer Garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9071 W Myrtle Ave have any available units?
9071 W Myrtle Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 9071 W Myrtle Ave have?
Some of 9071 W Myrtle Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9071 W Myrtle Ave currently offering any rent specials?
9071 W Myrtle Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9071 W Myrtle Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 9071 W Myrtle Ave is pet friendly.
Does 9071 W Myrtle Ave offer parking?
Yes, 9071 W Myrtle Ave offers parking.
Does 9071 W Myrtle Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9071 W Myrtle Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9071 W Myrtle Ave have a pool?
Yes, 9071 W Myrtle Ave has a pool.
Does 9071 W Myrtle Ave have accessible units?
No, 9071 W Myrtle Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 9071 W Myrtle Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 9071 W Myrtle Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Find a Sublet
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sunset Terrace
4413 West Bethany Home Road
Glendale, AZ 85301
Veranda
6015 W Olive Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
Christopher Todd Communities At Stadium
9999 W Missouri Ave
Glendale, AZ 85307
Paseo 51
5215 W Peoria Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
Brook Creek Apartments
4937 W Myrtle Ave
Glendale, AZ 85301
Country Gables
15010 N 59th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85306
Copper Falls
5151 North 95th Avenue
Glendale, AZ 85305
Reserve at Arrowhead
7701 W Saint John Rd
Glendale, AZ 85308

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale Dog Friendly ApartmentsGlendale Pet Friendly Places
Glendale Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Arrowhead Ranch
O'neil Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Midwestern University-GlendaleGlendale Community College
Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community College