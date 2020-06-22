8511 N 64th Ave

Amenities

garage walk in closets

Beautiful Glendale property is in great condition and ready for move in! Custom paint, Over-sized diagonally laid tile floors, attached 2-car garage & spacious kitchen with pantry. Large master features walk-in closet & private bathroom with double sinks & separate tub/shower. Fantastic lot with backyard opening to grassy park.

Call or text Stacia for details 602-672-1787

$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.