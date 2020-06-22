All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 8511 N 64th Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
8511 N 64th Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8511 N 64th Ave

8511 North 64th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8511 North 64th Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85302

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
garage
Beautiful Glendale property is in great condition and ready for move in! Custom paint, Over-sized diagonally laid tile floors, attached 2-car garage & spacious kitchen with pantry. Large master features walk-in closet & private bathroom with double sinks & separate tub/shower. Fantastic lot with backyard opening to grassy park.
Schedule a showing online today at www.rightkeypropertymanagement.com

Call or text Stacia for details 602-672-1787
$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8511 N 64th Ave have any available units?
8511 N 64th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
Is 8511 N 64th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8511 N 64th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8511 N 64th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 8511 N 64th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 8511 N 64th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 8511 N 64th Ave does offer parking.
Does 8511 N 64th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8511 N 64th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8511 N 64th Ave have a pool?
No, 8511 N 64th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 8511 N 64th Ave have accessible units?
No, 8511 N 64th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8511 N 64th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 8511 N 64th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8511 N 64th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 8511 N 64th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Strayhorse Apartments
20707 N 67th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308
Club Valencia
10201 N 44th Dr
Glendale, AZ 85302
Meadow Glen Apartments
4201 W Union Hills Dr
Glendale, AZ 85308
Veranda
6015 W Olive Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
Velaire at Aspera
7700 W. Aspera Boulevard
Glendale, AZ 85308
Maravilla Apartments
13621 W Glendale Ave
Glendale, AZ 85307
Country Gables
15010 N 59th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85306
The Vineyards
6706 N Dysart Rd
Glendale, AZ 85307

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale Dog Friendly ApartmentsGlendale Pet Friendly Places
Glendale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Arrowhead Ranch
O'neil Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Midwestern University-GlendaleGlendale Community College
Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community College