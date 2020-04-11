7743 W Topeka Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

GOLF COURSE LOT in popular Arrowhead Ranch! This split 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has beautiful travertine tile throughout the living spaces, with carpeting in bedrooms only. Master bedroom has its own entrance to the backyard. Spacious Great Room with vaulted ceilings and wood burning fireplace and neutral wall paint, make this attractive home very comfortable. All appliances are included. Security doors on both front and back entrances. Built in cabinets and workbench in garage.

200 OF SECURITY DEPOSIT IS NON REFUNDABLE ADMIN. FEE