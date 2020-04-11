All apartments in Glendale
7743 W Topeka Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7743 W Topeka Dr

7743 West Topeka Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7743 West Topeka Drive, Glendale, AZ 85308
Arrowhead Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
GOLF COURSE LOT in popular Arrowhead Ranch! This split 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has beautiful travertine tile throughout the living spaces, with carpeting in bedrooms only. Master bedroom has its own entrance to the backyard. Spacious Great Room with vaulted ceilings and wood burning fireplace and neutral wall paint, make this attractive home very comfortable. All appliances are included. Security doors on both front and back entrances. Built in cabinets and workbench in garage.
200 OF SECURITY DEPOSIT IS NON REFUNDABLE ADMIN. FEE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7743 W Topeka Dr have any available units?
7743 W Topeka Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7743 W Topeka Dr have?
Some of 7743 W Topeka Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7743 W Topeka Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7743 W Topeka Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7743 W Topeka Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 7743 W Topeka Dr is pet friendly.
Does 7743 W Topeka Dr offer parking?
Yes, 7743 W Topeka Dr does offer parking.
Does 7743 W Topeka Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7743 W Topeka Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7743 W Topeka Dr have a pool?
No, 7743 W Topeka Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7743 W Topeka Dr have accessible units?
No, 7743 W Topeka Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7743 W Topeka Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7743 W Topeka Dr has units with dishwashers.
