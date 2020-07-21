7714 W PIUTE Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

REMODELED HOME! Located in a very desirable location in Arrowhead Ranch! The home is minutes away from the Loop-101 Freeway, excelling schools, parks, greenbelts, hiking trails, AJs Fine Foods, Sprouts, Arrowhead Country Club, and SO much more! The upgrades were completed in 2019. The inside of the home has a modern finishes and includes high vaulted ceilings, new floors, upgraded kitchen with quartz countertops and modern stainless appliances! All bathrooms are also upgraded. All rooms have remote-controlled ceiling fans & lights. This home is a MUST-SEE. Don't miss out!