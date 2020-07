Amenities

dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel pool playground

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking playground pool hot tub

Spacious, single level home with private pool. Very tropical with lots palm trees. Large rooms, including separate family room and living room. Brand new 20'' porcelain tile in the entry, kitchen, dining, hallways, bathrooms, and laundry. New kitchen counter tops, and stainless steel appliances (range-oven, microwave, and dishwasher). Arrowhead ranch has parks/playgrounds, and grassy courtyards. Includes pool service. Just off the 101 Loop at 75 Ave. SPA DOES NOT HEAT