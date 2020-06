7593 W Nicolet Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3 BEDROOM HOME IN ORANGEWOOD MANOR - BACK ON MARKET! NEW CARPET! LIGHT AND AIRY FEELS OPEN AND LARGE! 3 BEDROOM/2 BATH HOME WITH GREAT ROOM, LARGE EAT IN KITCHEN WITH LOTS OF CABINET SPACE AND ALL KITCHEN APPLIANCES INCL MICROWAVE, STOVE, DISHWASHER, FRIDGE. TILE IN ALL THE RIGHT PLACES. SPLIT FLOORPLAN WITH LARGE MASTER W/ WALK IN CLOSET AND MASTER BATH W/ SEPARATE SHOWER AND GARDEN TUB. INSIDE LAUNDRY WITH WASHER/DRYER INCLUDED. 2 CAR GARAGE. OVERSIZED LOT WITH EASY CARE DESERT LANDSCAPING, COVERED PATIO. OWNER WILL CONSIDER ONE CAT OR SMALL DOG. NO LARGE DOGS OR RESTRICTED BREEDS. $1300 REF SEC DEP, 200 REF CLEANING DEP, $75 REKEY FEE. TENANT PAYS ADDITIONAL 2.2% CITY TAX WITH MONTHLY RENT. TENANT CARES FOR LANDSCAPING AND UTILITIES.



(RLNE5094306)