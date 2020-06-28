All apartments in Glendale
7579 W Citrus Way
Last updated February 18 2020 at 8:46 AM

7579 W Citrus Way

7579 West Citrus Way · No Longer Available
Location

7579 West Citrus Way, Glendale, AZ 85303

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
***Available 2/14/20***No CARPET!
Amazing corner lot with beautiful curb appeal, this five bedroom, 3 bath, 3 car garage w/RV gate, has two living room spaces on the first level and one huge loft on the second level. Large kitchen, plenty of cabinet space and custom windows, dining area with bay windows, good sized laundry room, spacious master suite and ensuite with separate tub/shower, walk in closet and much more. Finished beautiful backyard with extended covered patio area. To apply go to www.3rdbasereatly.com and click For Rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7579 W Citrus Way have any available units?
7579 W Citrus Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7579 W Citrus Way have?
Some of 7579 W Citrus Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7579 W Citrus Way currently offering any rent specials?
7579 W Citrus Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7579 W Citrus Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 7579 W Citrus Way is pet friendly.
Does 7579 W Citrus Way offer parking?
Yes, 7579 W Citrus Way offers parking.
Does 7579 W Citrus Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7579 W Citrus Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7579 W Citrus Way have a pool?
No, 7579 W Citrus Way does not have a pool.
Does 7579 W Citrus Way have accessible units?
No, 7579 W Citrus Way does not have accessible units.
Does 7579 W Citrus Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7579 W Citrus Way has units with dishwashers.
