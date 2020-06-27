All apartments in Glendale
7395 W. San Miguel Ave
Last updated August 4 2019 at 9:51 AM

7395 W. San Miguel Ave

7395 West San Miguel Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7395 West San Miguel Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85303

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
*** 3 BEDROOM / 2 BATHROOM HOME IN GLENDALE *** - This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with 1381 square feet and is located in Glendale at the Eagle Pass Subdivision. The interior features an eat-in kitchen with pantry, living room, master bedroom with walk-in closet, ceiling fan, ceramic tile flooring throughout, window coverings and full size washer/dryer hook-ups in an inside laundry room. The exterior features a 2 car garage with opener, covered patio, storage shed and desert landscaping in the front yard.

Cross Streets: 75th Ave/Bethany Home
Directions: South on 75th Avenue, East on Montebello Avenue, Right on 74th Lane turns into San Miguel, home is on the right.

(RLNE3289846)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7395 W. San Miguel Ave have any available units?
7395 W. San Miguel Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7395 W. San Miguel Ave have?
Some of 7395 W. San Miguel Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7395 W. San Miguel Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7395 W. San Miguel Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7395 W. San Miguel Ave pet-friendly?
No, 7395 W. San Miguel Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 7395 W. San Miguel Ave offer parking?
Yes, 7395 W. San Miguel Ave offers parking.
Does 7395 W. San Miguel Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7395 W. San Miguel Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7395 W. San Miguel Ave have a pool?
No, 7395 W. San Miguel Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7395 W. San Miguel Ave have accessible units?
No, 7395 W. San Miguel Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7395 W. San Miguel Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 7395 W. San Miguel Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
