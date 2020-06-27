7395 W. San Miguel Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garage walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

*** 3 BEDROOM / 2 BATHROOM HOME IN GLENDALE *** - This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with 1381 square feet and is located in Glendale at the Eagle Pass Subdivision. The interior features an eat-in kitchen with pantry, living room, master bedroom with walk-in closet, ceiling fan, ceramic tile flooring throughout, window coverings and full size washer/dryer hook-ups in an inside laundry room. The exterior features a 2 car garage with opener, covered patio, storage shed and desert landscaping in the front yard.



Cross Streets: 75th Ave/Bethany Home

Directions: South on 75th Avenue, East on Montebello Avenue, Right on 74th Lane turns into San Miguel, home is on the right.



(RLNE3289846)