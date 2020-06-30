All apartments in Glendale
7374 W LOS GATOS Drive

7374 West Los Gatos Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7374 West Los Gatos Drive, Glendale, AZ 85310
Hillcrest Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fire pit
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
Amazing home located in the very desirable Hillcrest subdivision, close to the highly rated Mountain Ridge High School. This home includes 4 spacious bedrooms, 2.5 baths, gorgeous kitchen w/ a large island/breakfast bar, beautiful dark kitchen cabinets that were recently refinished to look brand new, new paint, travertine, carpet & wood laminate in all the right places, beautiful master bathroom , covered patio w/ built in BBQ area, built in fire pit, low maintenance paver design. All appliances included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7374 W LOS GATOS Drive have any available units?
7374 W LOS GATOS Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7374 W LOS GATOS Drive have?
Some of 7374 W LOS GATOS Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7374 W LOS GATOS Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7374 W LOS GATOS Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7374 W LOS GATOS Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7374 W LOS GATOS Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 7374 W LOS GATOS Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7374 W LOS GATOS Drive offers parking.
Does 7374 W LOS GATOS Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7374 W LOS GATOS Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7374 W LOS GATOS Drive have a pool?
No, 7374 W LOS GATOS Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7374 W LOS GATOS Drive have accessible units?
No, 7374 W LOS GATOS Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7374 W LOS GATOS Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7374 W LOS GATOS Drive has units with dishwashers.

