7374 W LOS GATOS Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit parking bbq/grill

Amazing home located in the very desirable Hillcrest subdivision, close to the highly rated Mountain Ridge High School. This home includes 4 spacious bedrooms, 2.5 baths, gorgeous kitchen w/ a large island/breakfast bar, beautiful dark kitchen cabinets that were recently refinished to look brand new, new paint, travertine, carpet & wood laminate in all the right places, beautiful master bathroom , covered patio w/ built in BBQ area, built in fire pit, low maintenance paver design. All appliances included.