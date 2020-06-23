All apartments in Glendale
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7343 W. Denton Lane

7343 West Denton Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7343 West Denton Lane, Glendale, AZ 85303

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom in Glendale NO HOA - This single story 1600 square foot home has been freshly painted, has brand new carpet. In this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home are new ceiling fans with lights throughout along with multiple windows that provide a lot of natural lighting. The kitchen has brand new vinyl flooring and lots of shelving. There is also a huge laundry room, with washer and dryer included, along with a nice sized backyard for entertaining, a large shed that provides even more storage in addition to the 2 car garage.

Call Western Vistas to schedule your showing (623) 877-9400.

(RLNE4597819)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7343 W. Denton Lane have any available units?
7343 W. Denton Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7343 W. Denton Lane have?
Some of 7343 W. Denton Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7343 W. Denton Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7343 W. Denton Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7343 W. Denton Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7343 W. Denton Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 7343 W. Denton Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7343 W. Denton Lane does offer parking.
Does 7343 W. Denton Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7343 W. Denton Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7343 W. Denton Lane have a pool?
No, 7343 W. Denton Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7343 W. Denton Lane have accessible units?
No, 7343 W. Denton Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7343 W. Denton Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 7343 W. Denton Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
