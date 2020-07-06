All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 7337 W TUCKEY Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
7337 W TUCKEY Lane
Last updated October 8 2019 at 11:17 PM

7337 W TUCKEY Lane

7337 West Tuckey Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7337 West Tuckey Lane, Glendale, AZ 85303
Independence

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, a covered entrance, and a spacious lawn, while the backyard offers a privacy fence, a covered patio area, and lots of low-maintenance outdoor space for weekend entertaining! The interior features stylish laminate flooring and plush carpeting throughout, lots of natural lighting, vaulted ceilings, a fireplace in the living room for cozy nights in, and an open layout for making long-lasting memories. Additionally, the kitchen is equipped with all-white cabinetry and updated appliances, along with easy access to the rest of the home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7337 W TUCKEY Lane have any available units?
7337 W TUCKEY Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7337 W TUCKEY Lane have?
Some of 7337 W TUCKEY Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7337 W TUCKEY Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7337 W TUCKEY Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7337 W TUCKEY Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7337 W TUCKEY Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 7337 W TUCKEY Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7337 W TUCKEY Lane offers parking.
Does 7337 W TUCKEY Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7337 W TUCKEY Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7337 W TUCKEY Lane have a pool?
No, 7337 W TUCKEY Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7337 W TUCKEY Lane have accessible units?
No, 7337 W TUCKEY Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7337 W TUCKEY Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7337 W TUCKEY Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Acacia Pointe
8344 N 67th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85301
Club Valencia
10201 N 44th Dr
Glendale, AZ 85302
Place on 51st
19955 N 51st Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308
San Lagos by Mark-Taylor
5901 W Behrend Dr
Glendale, AZ 85308
Arches Apartment Homes
6240 North 63rd Avenue
Glendale, AZ 85301
Copper Falls
5151 North 95th Avenue
Glendale, AZ 85305
Cortland Arrowhead Summit
18330 N 79th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308
Reserve at Arrowhead
7701 W Saint John Rd
Glendale, AZ 85308

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale Dog Friendly ApartmentsGlendale Pet Friendly Places
Glendale Studio ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Arrowhead Ranch
O'neil Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Midwestern University-GlendaleGlendale Community College
Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community College