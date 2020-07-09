All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like
Galleria.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
Galleria
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:12 AM

Galleria

10654 N 60th Ave · (623) 244-7459
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

10654 N 60th Ave, Glendale, AZ 85304

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1060 · Avail. Oct 28

$905

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 583 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Galleria.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
parking
gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
Galleria Apartments is located at 10654 N 60th Ave Glendale, AZ and is managed by Building Management Services, Inc., a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe. Galleria Apartments offers 1 to 2 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 583 to 882 sq.ft. Amenities include BBQ/Picnic Area, Business Center, Clubhouse, Covered Parking, Extra Storage and more. This rental community is pet friendly, welcoming both cats and dogs. Property is located in the 85304 ZIP code. For more details, contact our office and we will get back to you as soon as possible.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6,12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Water
Application Fee: $45
Deposit: $600
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300
limit: 2
restrictions: 100lbs or less, Must be at least 1 year of age
Parking Details: Covered lot. Assigned covered parking.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Galleria have any available units?
Galleria has a unit available for $905 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does Galleria have?
Some of Galleria's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Galleria currently offering any rent specials?
Galleria is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Galleria pet-friendly?
Yes, Galleria is pet friendly.
Does Galleria offer parking?
Yes, Galleria offers parking.
Does Galleria have units with washers and dryers?
No, Galleria does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Galleria have a pool?
Yes, Galleria has a pool.
Does Galleria have accessible units?
No, Galleria does not have accessible units.
Does Galleria have units with dishwashers?
No, Galleria does not have units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Ridgepoint
5020 W Peoria Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
Pillar at Westgate
6610 N 93rd Ave
Glendale, AZ 85305
Aspire Glendale
4529 W Ocotillo Rd
Glendale, AZ 85301
Velaire at Aspera
7700 W. Aspera Boulevard
Glendale, AZ 85308
Country Gables
15010 N 59th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85306
San Lagos by Mark-Taylor
5901 W Behrend Dr
Glendale, AZ 85308
Copper Falls
5151 North 95th Avenue
Glendale, AZ 85305
Arrowhead Ranch by Baron
20250 North 67th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 BedroomsGlendale Dog Friendly ApartmentsGlendale Pet Friendly PlacesGlendale Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Arrowhead RanchO'neil Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Midwestern University-GlendaleGlendale Community CollegeArizona State University-TempeGateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College