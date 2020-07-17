7310 W PHELPS Road

Amenities

New Build !!! Be the first to occupy this beautiful 2-story home, located in the new community of Cadence at Park Paseo. This home has gorgeous features starting with plank tile flooring throughout with carpet at the stairs, loft & bedrooms. The kitchen boast Stainless Steel appliances, granite counter-tops, reverse osmosis, kitchen island with seating upgraded cabinets, cabinet pulls, & custom back-splash. Upgraded bathrooms and lighting. Energy efficient home. Easy low maintenance landscaping with artificial grass and rock in the back yard. Blinds throughout. Location easy access to Loop 101 with plenty of shopping, restaurants, and entertainment.