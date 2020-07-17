All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 7310 W PHELPS Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
7310 W PHELPS Road
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:58 PM

7310 W PHELPS Road

7310 W Phelps Rd · (480) 227-9307
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

7310 W Phelps Rd, Glendale, AZ 85308

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2290 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
New Build !!! Be the first to occupy this beautiful 2-story home, located in the new community of Cadence at Park Paseo. This home has gorgeous features starting with plank tile flooring throughout with carpet at the stairs, loft & bedrooms. The kitchen boast Stainless Steel appliances, granite counter-tops, reverse osmosis, kitchen island with seating upgraded cabinets, cabinet pulls, & custom back-splash. Upgraded bathrooms and lighting. Energy efficient home. Easy low maintenance landscaping with artificial grass and rock in the back yard. Blinds throughout. Location easy access to Loop 101 with plenty of shopping, restaurants, and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7310 W PHELPS Road have any available units?
7310 W PHELPS Road has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7310 W PHELPS Road have?
Some of 7310 W PHELPS Road's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7310 W PHELPS Road currently offering any rent specials?
7310 W PHELPS Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7310 W PHELPS Road pet-friendly?
No, 7310 W PHELPS Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 7310 W PHELPS Road offer parking?
No, 7310 W PHELPS Road does not offer parking.
Does 7310 W PHELPS Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7310 W PHELPS Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7310 W PHELPS Road have a pool?
No, 7310 W PHELPS Road does not have a pool.
Does 7310 W PHELPS Road have accessible units?
No, 7310 W PHELPS Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7310 W PHELPS Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7310 W PHELPS Road has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 7310 W PHELPS Road?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Glen Brae
4949 W Northern Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
Sierra Walk
4748 W Sierra Vista Dr
Glendale, AZ 85301
Pavillions at Arrowhead
7400 W Arrowhead Clubhouse Dr
Glendale, AZ 85308
Maravilla Apartments
13621 W Glendale Ave
Glendale, AZ 85307
Place on 51st
19955 N 51st Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308
Galleria North
10854 N 60th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85304
Brook Creek Apartments
4937 W Myrtle Ave
Glendale, AZ 85301
Arrowhead Ranch by Baron
20250 North 67th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale Apartments with Parking
Glendale Dog Friendly ApartmentsGlendale Pet Friendly Places
Glendale Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Arrowhead Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Midwestern University-GlendaleGlendale Community College
Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity