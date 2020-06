Amenities

patio / balcony garage

Look at this AMAZING 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom Tri-Level home featuring a 3 car garage with epoxy floors, formal dining, as well as eat-in kitchen, fabulous kitchen with island and all appliances, and great lot with Community Lake Views. Also listed for sale. For a private viewing, please call 602-920-7007.