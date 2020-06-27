All apartments in Glendale
Last updated January 29 2020 at 8:35 AM

7150 W Los Gatos Dr

7150 West Los Gatos Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7150 West Los Gatos Drive, Glendale, AZ 85310
Hillcrest Ranch

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Recently updated BEAUTIFUL home in Hillcrest! 3 bedrooms + den/office + 2 bath. Home has formal dining/living area. Kitchen features island kitchen with dining nook open to family room, refinished cabinets, BEAUTIFUL granite counter tops. Wood-looking vinyl plank flooring throughout, carpet in the bedrooms. Master suite has dual sinks, separate tub & shower, and walk in closet. Granite in both bathrooms! Located very close to schools and great freeway access.
Gorgeous grass front yard and backyard. Call now to view!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7150 W Los Gatos Dr have any available units?
7150 W Los Gatos Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7150 W Los Gatos Dr have?
Some of 7150 W Los Gatos Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7150 W Los Gatos Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7150 W Los Gatos Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7150 W Los Gatos Dr pet-friendly?
No, 7150 W Los Gatos Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 7150 W Los Gatos Dr offer parking?
Yes, 7150 W Los Gatos Dr offers parking.
Does 7150 W Los Gatos Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7150 W Los Gatos Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7150 W Los Gatos Dr have a pool?
No, 7150 W Los Gatos Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7150 W Los Gatos Dr have accessible units?
No, 7150 W Los Gatos Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7150 W Los Gatos Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7150 W Los Gatos Dr has units with dishwashers.

