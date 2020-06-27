7150 W Los Gatos Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Recently updated BEAUTIFUL home in Hillcrest! 3 bedrooms + den/office + 2 bath. Home has formal dining/living area. Kitchen features island kitchen with dining nook open to family room, refinished cabinets, BEAUTIFUL granite counter tops. Wood-looking vinyl plank flooring throughout, carpet in the bedrooms. Master suite has dual sinks, separate tub & shower, and walk in closet. Granite in both bathrooms! Located very close to schools and great freeway access.

Gorgeous grass front yard and backyard. Call now to view!