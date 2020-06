7061 W GLENN Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

WELCOME HOME TO THIS SPACIOUS 4 BEDROOM, 2.5 BATH, 2 STORY ON A HUGE LOT LOCATED NEAR TO THE LOOP 101, STATE FARM STADIUM, GCC, AND GCU! FEATURING A FENCED AND SPARKLING PEBBLE-TEC POOL WITH REGULAR SERVICE INCLUDED. GRASS IN BOTH THE FRONT AND BACK YARDS, RV GATE ACCESS, AND MORE! THIS IS THE OPEN FLOOR PLAN THAT YOU'VE BEEN SEARCHING FOR. 1ST FLOOR IS ALL TILE WITH BRAND NEW WINDOW COVERINGS. KITCHEN COMES COMPLETE WITH BREAKFAST BAR, ISLAND, LARGE PANTRY, AND GAS RANGE. 4 BEDROOMS AND A LARGE LOFT LANDING UPSTAIRS FEATURING BRAND NEW CARPET THROUGHOUT! MASTER SUITE INCLUDES DUAL SINKS, A HUGE WALK-IN CLOSET, AND PRIVATE TOILET ROOM. UPSTAIRS WASHER/DRYER INCLUDED. WALKING DISTANCE TO THE COMMUNITY PARK. DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS MUST SEE! $200 ADMIN FEE DUE AT LEASE SIGNING.