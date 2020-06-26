7026 W IRMA Lane

Amenities

This extremely desirable SIERRA VERDE home in the heart of THE ARROWHEAD RANCH is all about the prestigious location! Fabulous Executive Home is bright & airy with an Open Floor Plan. Freshly painted interior & exterior. Brand new Granite countertops & stainless appliances in gourmet Kitchen. Even Linen area has brand new granite! Loads of cabinets, Tons of storage! 3Car garage! Sink & Cabinets in Laundry Room! RV Gate w/large concrete pad! All 4 bedrooms are large! Dual sink in hall bath. Overlooking the pool is the Extra large Master Suite with a large soaking tub + separate shower + dual sinks + private toilet w/door. Large walk in closet+patio door leading to back yard+pool area. Sparkling pool has variable speed motor. Lots of trees in the back yard for added shade+lots of storage.