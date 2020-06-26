All apartments in Glendale
7026 W IRMA Lane
Last updated June 4 2019 at 6:05 AM

7026 W IRMA Lane

7026 West Irma Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7026 West Irma Lane, Glendale, AZ 85308
Arrowhead Ranch

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
This extremely desirable SIERRA VERDE home in the heart of THE ARROWHEAD RANCH is all about the prestigious location! Fabulous Executive Home is bright & airy with an Open Floor Plan. Freshly painted interior & exterior. Brand new Granite countertops & stainless appliances in gourmet Kitchen. Even Linen area has brand new granite! Loads of cabinets, Tons of storage! 3Car garage! Sink & Cabinets in Laundry Room! RV Gate w/large concrete pad! All 4 bedrooms are large! Dual sink in hall bath. Overlooking the pool is the Extra large Master Suite with a large soaking tub + separate shower + dual sinks + private toilet w/door. Large walk in closet+patio door leading to back yard+pool area. Sparkling pool has variable speed motor. Lots of trees in the back yard for added shade+lots of storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7026 W IRMA Lane have any available units?
7026 W IRMA Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7026 W IRMA Lane have?
Some of 7026 W IRMA Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7026 W IRMA Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7026 W IRMA Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7026 W IRMA Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7026 W IRMA Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 7026 W IRMA Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7026 W IRMA Lane offers parking.
Does 7026 W IRMA Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7026 W IRMA Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7026 W IRMA Lane have a pool?
Yes, 7026 W IRMA Lane has a pool.
Does 7026 W IRMA Lane have accessible units?
No, 7026 W IRMA Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7026 W IRMA Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7026 W IRMA Lane has units with dishwashers.
