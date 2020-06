Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking pool

Single level in popular Sierra Verde! Open concept kitchen, slab granite, custom backsplash, upgraded stainless gas range, updated cabinets and hardware. 2.5 inch faux blinds. Tile in main living areas for easy care. Gas fireplace. This north facing backyard offers plenty of privacy and shade. The play pool is fenced. Potential for dog run on sides of home. Master bath offers separate tub/shower and double vanities. Fridge is included. What a value for this move-in ready home!