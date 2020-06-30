All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 6881 W GOLDEN Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
6881 W GOLDEN Lane
Last updated January 5 2020 at 2:05 PM

6881 W GOLDEN Lane

6881 West Golden Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6881 West Golden Lane, Glendale, AZ 85345

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Carve out an incredible life in this fantastic 2 story home that sits nestled in the amazing city of Peoria! Upon entering this home, you are greeted with gorgeous flooring and an open floor concept! The kitchen boasts new countertops, new tiled backsplash, new warm wood cabinetry, breakfast bar, walkin pantry and new SS appliances. New paint, and new flooring. This home also offers a loft area! The spacious bedrooms offer plenty of room for sleep, study and storage. The master bedroom has a large walkin closet! The covered back patio overlooks the expansive backyard that has desert landscaping and a storage shed! Look no further! Book your showing today! This home will not disappoint!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6881 W GOLDEN Lane have any available units?
6881 W GOLDEN Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 6881 W GOLDEN Lane have?
Some of 6881 W GOLDEN Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6881 W GOLDEN Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6881 W GOLDEN Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6881 W GOLDEN Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6881 W GOLDEN Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 6881 W GOLDEN Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6881 W GOLDEN Lane offers parking.
Does 6881 W GOLDEN Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6881 W GOLDEN Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6881 W GOLDEN Lane have a pool?
No, 6881 W GOLDEN Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6881 W GOLDEN Lane have accessible units?
No, 6881 W GOLDEN Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6881 W GOLDEN Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6881 W GOLDEN Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Acacia Pointe
8344 N 67th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85301
Sierra Canyon
17500 N 67th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308
The Parker
5150 W Eugie Ave
Glendale, AZ 85304
Sierra Walk
4748 W Sierra Vista Dr
Glendale, AZ 85301
Aspire Glendale
4529 W Ocotillo Rd
Glendale, AZ 85301
Place on 51st
19955 N 51st Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308
Cantamar
16630 N 43rd Ave
Glendale, AZ 85306
Brook Creek Apartments
4937 W Myrtle Ave
Glendale, AZ 85301

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale Dog Friendly ApartmentsGlendale Pet Friendly Places
Glendale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Arrowhead Ranch
O'neil Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Midwestern University-GlendaleGlendale Community College
Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community College