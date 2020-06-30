6881 W GOLDEN Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Carve out an incredible life in this fantastic 2 story home that sits nestled in the amazing city of Peoria! Upon entering this home, you are greeted with gorgeous flooring and an open floor concept! The kitchen boasts new countertops, new tiled backsplash, new warm wood cabinetry, breakfast bar, walkin pantry and new SS appliances. New paint, and new flooring. This home also offers a loft area! The spacious bedrooms offer plenty of room for sleep, study and storage. The master bedroom has a large walkin closet! The covered back patio overlooks the expansive backyard that has desert landscaping and a storage shed! Look no further! Book your showing today! This home will not disappoint!