Glendale, AZ
6831 W Aire Libre Ave
Last updated June 29 2019 at 9:54 AM

6831 W Aire Libre Ave

6831 West Aire Libre Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6831 West Aire Libre Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85382

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
courtyard
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
6831 W Aire Libre Ave Available 07/13/19 3 Br/2Ba Townhouse @ 67th Avenue South of Bell Road - 67th Avenue South of Bell Rd. Close to Loop 101, Peoria Sports Complex, Midwestern University, Arizona Christian University, & ASU West. This 2 story home features a living room, family room, chef's kitchen, and 1/2 bath downstairs and 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms upstairs. Rear courtyard covered patio with a detached 2 car garage. Community pool in Somerset Patio Homes.
Applications are accepted through our website www.propbutler.com for more information or to apply in advance.
Credit check and background screen $37 per adult non-refundable. Rent $1399 plus tax. Security deposit $1400. 2 year lease with 5% increase in 1 year. $250 non-refundable pet deposit per pet. Renter insurance required.

(RLNE4932757)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6831 W Aire Libre Ave have any available units?
6831 W Aire Libre Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 6831 W Aire Libre Ave have?
Some of 6831 W Aire Libre Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6831 W Aire Libre Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6831 W Aire Libre Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6831 W Aire Libre Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 6831 W Aire Libre Ave is pet friendly.
Does 6831 W Aire Libre Ave offer parking?
Yes, 6831 W Aire Libre Ave offers parking.
Does 6831 W Aire Libre Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6831 W Aire Libre Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6831 W Aire Libre Ave have a pool?
Yes, 6831 W Aire Libre Ave has a pool.
Does 6831 W Aire Libre Ave have accessible units?
No, 6831 W Aire Libre Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6831 W Aire Libre Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 6831 W Aire Libre Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
