Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage pool air conditioning courtyard

Unit Amenities air conditioning microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

6831 W Aire Libre Ave Available 07/13/19 3 Br/2Ba Townhouse @ 67th Avenue South of Bell Road - 67th Avenue South of Bell Rd. Close to Loop 101, Peoria Sports Complex, Midwestern University, Arizona Christian University, & ASU West. This 2 story home features a living room, family room, chef's kitchen, and 1/2 bath downstairs and 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms upstairs. Rear courtyard covered patio with a detached 2 car garage. Community pool in Somerset Patio Homes.

Applications are accepted through our website www.propbutler.com for more information or to apply in advance.

Credit check and background screen $37 per adult non-refundable. Rent $1399 plus tax. Security deposit $1400. 2 year lease with 5% increase in 1 year. $250 non-refundable pet deposit per pet. Renter insurance required.



(RLNE4932757)