6816 North 65th Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated ceiling fan carpet

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful remodeled home ready to move in. Kitchen with granite counter tops, nice tile flooring, new laminated floor in living room and new carpet in bedrooms, remodeled bathrooms, new closet doors, new ceiling fan, new light fixtures in all rooms, new texture in side, new paint inside and out, new electrical outlets an covers, new base boards. Big back yard, block fence, covered patio and more. This house looks really clean and nice. This house 6816 N 65th Ave in Glendale is ready for you to make it your new home! *Pet-friendly* *Monthly city tax 2.2%* Come tour this property and to apply on our website, www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.