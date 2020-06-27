All apartments in Glendale
6634 N 43rd Avenue
Last updated August 21 2019 at 11:23 AM

6634 N 43rd Avenue

6634 North 43rd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6634 North 43rd Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85301

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Perfect remodeled 2 bed 1.5 bath townhome. - 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhouse in great location. Newly remodeled kitchen looks out onto back patio. All new flooring just installed and fresh coat of paint added to interior walls. Newly installed vertices and blinds for privacy. Good size bedrooms and newly remodeled bathrooms. Community is great with playground and pool. Assigned, covered parking, also right on bus line. Great area for families. Community pool and playgrounds. Leasing Phone Number 480-892-1802. We do not accept section 8 or any type of similar program. Tenant responsible for first $50 of service call. Properties must be taken within 2 weeks of application. Please refer to our website at www.caballeroaz.com for admin and redec fees.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

