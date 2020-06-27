6634 N 43rd Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Perfect remodeled 2 bed 1.5 bath townhome. - 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhouse in great location. Newly remodeled kitchen looks out onto back patio. All new flooring just installed and fresh coat of paint added to interior walls. Newly installed vertices and blinds for privacy. Good size bedrooms and newly remodeled bathrooms. Community is great with playground and pool. Assigned, covered parking, also right on bus line. Great area for families. Community pool and playgrounds. Leasing Phone Number 480-892-1802. We do not accept section 8 or any type of similar program. Tenant responsible for first $50 of service call. Properties must be taken within 2 weeks of application. Please refer to our website at www.caballeroaz.com for admin and redec fees.



(RLNE2266296)