6528 W VIA MONTOYA Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage

Beautifully updated clean & airy 1-story block construction home in highly sought after Top of the Ranch on a cul-de-sac lot! Nestled in mountain subdivision, close to Legend Golf! Newly installed wood looking tiles everywhere except Master with hardwood floor. Eat-in kitchen with white maple cabinets, granite counters & back splash, recycle center, lazy susan, pull out drawers, gas cook top, desk.. etc. Soaring 10'+ ceilings. Gas fireplace. Big Master bedroom with walk-in closet, separate tub & shower, dual sinks in all bathrooms. Laundry Room with cabinets & sink. Private backyard features built-in BBQ, sitting area, & sparkling pool! 3-car garage with cabinets. Rain gutters. 2017 Roof with Warranty! The list goes on & on.. Come see it today. Buyer to verify all info deemed important.