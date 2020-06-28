All apartments in Glendale
6528 W VIA MONTOYA Drive
Last updated August 22 2019 at 7:09 AM

6528 W VIA MONTOYA Drive

6528 West via Montoya Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6528 West via Montoya Drive, Glendale, AZ 85310
Arrowhead Ranch

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Beautifully updated clean & airy 1-story block construction home in highly sought after Top of the Ranch on a cul-de-sac lot! Nestled in mountain subdivision, close to Legend Golf! Newly installed wood looking tiles everywhere except Master with hardwood floor. Eat-in kitchen with white maple cabinets, granite counters & back splash, recycle center, lazy susan, pull out drawers, gas cook top, desk.. etc. Soaring 10'+ ceilings. Gas fireplace. Big Master bedroom with walk-in closet, separate tub & shower, dual sinks in all bathrooms. Laundry Room with cabinets & sink. Private backyard features built-in BBQ, sitting area, & sparkling pool! 3-car garage with cabinets. Rain gutters. 2017 Roof with Warranty! The list goes on & on.. Come see it today. Buyer to verify all info deemed important.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

