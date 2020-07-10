6504 W Montego lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

6504 W Montego Ln, Glendale, AZ 85306 just became available in the Day Break 4 community with OVER $20,000 in recent UPGRADES & very close to schools.



MOVE-IN Oct. 15th



ABSOLUTELY NO SMOKING ALLOWED IN OUR HOMES!



This immaculate home shows pride throughout the 1600 Sq/Ft and has been updated in all the right places. Newer tile & carpet floors, 3.5" Baseboards though out, new paint, lights, fans in all rooms, new blinds and appliances and much more. Home also has a newer roof and newer A/C unit. The low maintenance yard has also been redone with raised flower beds, new 2nd raised corner patio and Table Mesa Brown (most expensive available) decorative rock front and back with heavy weed control fabric under. There is even landscape lights on the new patio.



Great Open Layout with vaulted ceilings makes it feel much larger and offers 3 beds, 2 baths, large covered patio, RV parking. Good size yard is 7300 Sq/Ft with irrigation system & is on a quite street.



Nice oak kitchen with 4 appliances & separate eating area, slide out shelves & pantry, newer fridge, microwave and stove. Eating area is adjacent to sliding doors leading to the covered patio & private fenced yard facing north for best sun exposure. The beautiful master suite has a double door entry plus separate door leading to patio, large walk-in closet. Double sinks, deep oval tub with glass block and full size mirror in master bath. Main bath also has double sinks, full size mirror and glass doors on tub/shower.



There's also a separate laundry room with washer, dryer and laundry tub. Double car garage with opener $1,495 rent plus $1,495 security. Application fee $40 per adult applicants.



Call Terry Marion Interlink realty at 602-703-2081.



Close to shopping including Pioneer Elementary just 3 blocks away. Pioneer Jr. High close by and Cactus high school near. Cross Street: 67th and Greenway. Directions: From Greenway head S on 66th Ave to Montego Ln and turn left, home is to your left.



