Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
6504 W Montego lane
Last updated October 15 2019 at 12:06 PM

6504 W Montego lane

6504 West Montego Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6504 West Montego Lane, Glendale, AZ 85306

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
6504 W Montego Ln, Glendale, AZ 85306 just became available in the Day Break 4 community with OVER $20,000 in recent UPGRADES & very close to schools.

MOVE-IN Oct. 15th

ABSOLUTELY NO SMOKING ALLOWED IN OUR HOMES!

This immaculate home shows pride throughout the 1600 Sq/Ft and has been updated in all the right places. Newer tile & carpet floors, 3.5" Baseboards though out, new paint, lights, fans in all rooms, new blinds and appliances and much more. Home also has a newer roof and newer A/C unit. The low maintenance yard has also been redone with raised flower beds, new 2nd raised corner patio and Table Mesa Brown (most expensive available) decorative rock front and back with heavy weed control fabric under. There is even landscape lights on the new patio.

Great Open Layout with vaulted ceilings makes it feel much larger and offers 3 beds, 2 baths, large covered patio, RV parking. Good size yard is 7300 Sq/Ft with irrigation system & is on a quite street.

Nice oak kitchen with 4 appliances & separate eating area, slide out shelves & pantry, newer fridge, microwave and stove. Eating area is adjacent to sliding doors leading to the covered patio & private fenced yard facing north for best sun exposure. The beautiful master suite has a double door entry plus separate door leading to patio, large walk-in closet. Double sinks, deep oval tub with glass block and full size mirror in master bath. Main bath also has double sinks, full size mirror and glass doors on tub/shower.

There's also a separate laundry room with washer, dryer and laundry tub. Double car garage with opener $1,495 rent plus $1,495 security. Application fee $40 per adult applicants.

Call Terry Marion Interlink realty at 602-703-2081.

Close to shopping including Pioneer Elementary just 3 blocks away. Pioneer Jr. High close by and Cactus high school near. Cross Street: 67th and Greenway. Directions: From Greenway head S on 66th Ave to Montego Ln and turn left, home is to your left.

(RLNE904582)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6504 W Montego lane have any available units?
6504 W Montego lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 6504 W Montego lane have?
Some of 6504 W Montego lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6504 W Montego lane currently offering any rent specials?
6504 W Montego lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6504 W Montego lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 6504 W Montego lane is pet friendly.
Does 6504 W Montego lane offer parking?
Yes, 6504 W Montego lane offers parking.
Does 6504 W Montego lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6504 W Montego lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6504 W Montego lane have a pool?
No, 6504 W Montego lane does not have a pool.
Does 6504 W Montego lane have accessible units?
No, 6504 W Montego lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6504 W Montego lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6504 W Montego lane has units with dishwashers.

