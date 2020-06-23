6479 W Freeway Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful Glendale three bedroom, two and 1/2 bathroom, 2 car garage corner lot!

This beautiful home borders a community desert area!

Awesome separate dining and living area down stairs with a half bath. All new wood flooring!

Upstairs you will find a huge loft, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a laundry room.

Gigantic master walk in closet!

Dual climate zone for reduced a/c bills (One thermostat downstairs, one upstairs.)

Low maintenance landscaping in the front and back yard.

No pets accepted



Please call or Email Tim

Tim@azrentalhomes.com

480.588.5333 ext. 1