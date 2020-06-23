6479 W Freeway Ln

Amenities
Beautiful Glendale three bedroom, two and 1/2 bathroom, 2 car garage corner lot!
This beautiful home borders a community desert area!
Awesome separate dining and living area down stairs with a half bath. All new wood flooring!
Upstairs you will find a huge loft, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a laundry room.
Gigantic master walk in closet!
Dual climate zone for reduced a/c bills (One thermostat downstairs, one upstairs.)
Low maintenance landscaping in the front and back yard.
No pets accepted
Please call or Email Tim
Tim@azrentalhomes.com
480.588.5333 ext. 1