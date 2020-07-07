All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 6461 W RUTH Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
6461 W RUTH Avenue
Last updated June 9 2019 at 6:14 AM

6461 W RUTH Avenue

6461 W Ruth Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6461 W Ruth Ave, Glendale, AZ 85302

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
This meticulously maintained 2-story, home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and a large living room area. The kitchen features black appliances, a large island and maple cabinets. Upstairs laundry area for your convenience. The spacious master has a walk-in closet, dual sinks and separate shower and garden tub. A short walk away you'll find the community pool, spa and awesome greenbelt walking area. This home also has a covered back patio, recently completed landscaping with a mix of grass and desert landscaping. Perfect for entertaining. Don't miss this one!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6461 W RUTH Avenue have any available units?
6461 W RUTH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 6461 W RUTH Avenue have?
Some of 6461 W RUTH Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6461 W RUTH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6461 W RUTH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6461 W RUTH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6461 W RUTH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 6461 W RUTH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6461 W RUTH Avenue offers parking.
Does 6461 W RUTH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6461 W RUTH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6461 W RUTH Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 6461 W RUTH Avenue has a pool.
Does 6461 W RUTH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6461 W RUTH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6461 W RUTH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6461 W RUTH Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Glen Brae
4949 W Northern Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
Adobe Ridge
4545 W Beardsley Rd
Glendale, AZ 85308
Sierra Walk
4748 W Sierra Vista Dr
Glendale, AZ 85301
Paseo Park
5205 W Thunderbird Rd
Glendale, AZ 85306
Brook Creek Apartments
4937 W Myrtle Ave
Glendale, AZ 85301
Zone Luxe Apartments
9450 W Cabela Dr
Glendale, AZ 85301
San Lagos by Mark-Taylor
5901 W Behrend Dr
Glendale, AZ 85308
Arrowhead Ranch by Baron
20250 North 67th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale Dog Friendly ApartmentsGlendale Pet Friendly Places
Glendale Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Arrowhead Ranch
O'neil Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Midwestern University-GlendaleGlendale Community College
Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community College