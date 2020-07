Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking

GREAT LOCATION,NEXT TO HONEYWELL, MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY, & ARROWHEAD & THUNDERBIRD HOSPITALS. VERY SPACIOS FLOORPLAN, AND PLUSH INTERIOR, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, NEW HUNTER DOUGLAS DUETTES & PLANTATION SHUTTERS THROUGHOUT HOME. VERY SERENE BACKYARD THAT BACKS UP TO GOLF COURSE. NEWLY REMODELED NEW LIGHTING & PLUMBING FIXTURES. YOUR RENTER WILL BE IMPRESSED. BONUS ROOM IN THIS FLOOR PLAN, LOFT CAN BE USED FOR GAME ROOM OR OFFICE.