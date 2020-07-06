All apartments in Glendale
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
6174 W. Quail Ave.
Last updated October 16 2019 at 7:49 AM

6174 W. Quail Ave.

6174 West Quail Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6174 West Quail Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85308
Arrowhead Ranch

Amenities

recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Great Pulte Home on the golf course with a pool!! Terrific floor plan with master downstairs. Soaring ceilings, new wood-like tile throughout and, upgraded carpet in the loft and bedrooms & fresh interior paint. Bright and open kitchen with a large breakfast bar. Formal dining, living and family rooms and a huge loft with spectacular views. Large master suite with separate shower and garden tub, double sinks, and large walk-in closet. Beautifully landscaped golf course lot enhanced with sparkling play pool and lush vegetation! This home is stunning! NO PETS PLEASE.
Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com.com

Call or text for details 602-672-1787
$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6174 W. Quail Ave. have any available units?
6174 W. Quail Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 6174 W. Quail Ave. have?
Some of 6174 W. Quail Ave.'s amenities include recently renovated, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6174 W. Quail Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
6174 W. Quail Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6174 W. Quail Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 6174 W. Quail Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 6174 W. Quail Ave. offer parking?
No, 6174 W. Quail Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 6174 W. Quail Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6174 W. Quail Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6174 W. Quail Ave. have a pool?
Yes, 6174 W. Quail Ave. has a pool.
Does 6174 W. Quail Ave. have accessible units?
No, 6174 W. Quail Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 6174 W. Quail Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 6174 W. Quail Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.

