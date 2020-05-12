All apartments in Glendale
Last updated January 3 2020 at 3:08 PM

5917 N 48TH Avenue

5917 North 48th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5917 North 48th Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85301
Bethany Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
**APPLICATION ACCEPTED AS OF 12/18/2019** Gorgeous Glendale Rental!! What a deal! This unit is right next to the community pool. Tile downstairs and new carpet upstairs. Large walk-in kitchen pantry. Good sized back covered patio with storage room! Plenty of closet space in both rooms. This unit is just waiting to be made a home! Property Management and Listing Agent Closed Weekends & Holidays. Please contact your real estate agent to view. If you are not working with an agent we will assign one to you, thank you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5917 N 48TH Avenue have any available units?
5917 N 48TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 5917 N 48TH Avenue have?
Some of 5917 N 48TH Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5917 N 48TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5917 N 48TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5917 N 48TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5917 N 48TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 5917 N 48TH Avenue offer parking?
No, 5917 N 48TH Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5917 N 48TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5917 N 48TH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5917 N 48TH Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 5917 N 48TH Avenue has a pool.
Does 5917 N 48TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5917 N 48TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5917 N 48TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5917 N 48TH Avenue has units with dishwashers.

