5917 N 48TH Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pool fireplace carpet oven

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool

**APPLICATION ACCEPTED AS OF 12/18/2019** Gorgeous Glendale Rental!! What a deal! This unit is right next to the community pool. Tile downstairs and new carpet upstairs. Large walk-in kitchen pantry. Good sized back covered patio with storage room! Plenty of closet space in both rooms. This unit is just waiting to be made a home! Property Management and Listing Agent Closed Weekends & Holidays. Please contact your real estate agent to view. If you are not working with an agent we will assign one to you, thank you!