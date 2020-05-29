All apartments in Glendale
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5627 West Sunnyslope Lane

5627 West Sunnyslope Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5627 West Sunnyslope Lane, Glendale, AZ 85302

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1,464 sq ft home is located in Glendale, AZ. Features include tiled floors, plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with white appliances, dining area and carport. Private back patio with fully fenced n yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5627 West Sunnyslope Lane have any available units?
5627 West Sunnyslope Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 5627 West Sunnyslope Lane have?
Some of 5627 West Sunnyslope Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5627 West Sunnyslope Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5627 West Sunnyslope Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5627 West Sunnyslope Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 5627 West Sunnyslope Lane is pet friendly.
Does 5627 West Sunnyslope Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5627 West Sunnyslope Lane does offer parking.
Does 5627 West Sunnyslope Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5627 West Sunnyslope Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5627 West Sunnyslope Lane have a pool?
No, 5627 West Sunnyslope Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5627 West Sunnyslope Lane have accessible units?
No, 5627 West Sunnyslope Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5627 West Sunnyslope Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5627 West Sunnyslope Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
