Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5531 North 76th Drive

5531 North 76th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5531 North 76th Drive, Glendale, AZ 85303

Amenities

hardwood floors
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Beautiful 3-Bedroom, 2-Bathroom home available for move-in on 12/21/2018. This home offers the following amazing features, Vaulted Ceilings, Custom Two-Tone Paint, Plank Wood Flooring, unique Alcove walls and an Archway, Eat-In Kitchen and Ceiling Fans can be found throughout this home. Incredible Master Suite features over-sized closet space, dual sinks and a separate Tub/ shower can be found within the Master Bathroom! This home is located footsteps away from a small park like area.

Smoking: No

Lease Terms: 12 Months

Deposits: $1,295.00
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5531 North 76th Drive have any available units?
5531 North 76th Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
Is 5531 North 76th Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5531 North 76th Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5531 North 76th Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5531 North 76th Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 5531 North 76th Drive offer parking?
No, 5531 North 76th Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5531 North 76th Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5531 North 76th Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5531 North 76th Drive have a pool?
No, 5531 North 76th Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5531 North 76th Drive have accessible units?
No, 5531 North 76th Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5531 North 76th Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5531 North 76th Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5531 North 76th Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5531 North 76th Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
