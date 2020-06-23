5531 North 76th Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors Property Amenities

Beautiful 3-Bedroom, 2-Bathroom home available for move-in on 12/21/2018. This home offers the following amazing features, Vaulted Ceilings, Custom Two-Tone Paint, Plank Wood Flooring, unique Alcove walls and an Archway, Eat-In Kitchen and Ceiling Fans can be found throughout this home. Incredible Master Suite features over-sized closet space, dual sinks and a separate Tub/ shower can be found within the Master Bathroom! This home is located footsteps away from a small park like area.



Smoking: No



Lease Terms: 12 Months



Deposits: $1,295.00

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.