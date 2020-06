Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities garage

Nice And Cozy 2 Bedroom And 1 Bathroom Home, Ceramic Tile Flooring Throughout, Spacious Family Room, Kitchen Includes Stainless Steel Range/Oven, Dishwasher and Built In Microwave, Dining Just Off Kitchen, Both Bedrooms With Walk-In Closets, Ceiling Fans, Patio With Large Back Yard And Mature Shade Tree, 2 Car Garage With Opener, Double Garage Service Doors For Access On Both Sides Of Home.