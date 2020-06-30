All apartments in Glendale
Last updated July 18 2020 at 7:30 AM

5385 W Michelle Dr

5385 West Michelle Drive · (602) 577-1034
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5385 West Michelle Drive, Glendale, AZ 85308

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,950

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2640 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
basketball court
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
garage
This has everything you need. Formal Living and Dining, Kitchen with granite counters, Island, lots of cabinets a separate eating area and a large pantry. The family room is large and is wired for surround sound. Laundry is downstairs along with 1/2 bath for convenience. Upstairs you will find a nice size loft that would make would make for a great 2nd family room or office. The Master bedroom has double sinks, walk-in closet, separate shower/tub and a bay window area. The other 2 bedrooms that are upstairs are very spacious. The backyard is an entertainers delight with a built-in BBQ, outdoor kitchen, gas fire pit, nice bench seating, many shade trees, and a basketball court! RV parking plus a 3-car garage complete with storage cabinets. New paint, carpet and tile in all the right places.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5385 W Michelle Dr have any available units?
5385 W Michelle Dr has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 5385 W Michelle Dr have?
Some of 5385 W Michelle Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5385 W Michelle Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5385 W Michelle Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5385 W Michelle Dr pet-friendly?
No, 5385 W Michelle Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 5385 W Michelle Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5385 W Michelle Dr offers parking.
Does 5385 W Michelle Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5385 W Michelle Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5385 W Michelle Dr have a pool?
No, 5385 W Michelle Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5385 W Michelle Dr have accessible units?
No, 5385 W Michelle Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5385 W Michelle Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5385 W Michelle Dr has units with dishwashers.
