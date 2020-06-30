5385 W Michelle Dr

Amenities

This has everything you need. Formal Living and Dining, Kitchen with granite counters, Island, lots of cabinets a separate eating area and a large pantry. The family room is large and is wired for surround sound. Laundry is downstairs along with 1/2 bath for convenience. Upstairs you will find a nice size loft that would make would make for a great 2nd family room or office. The Master bedroom has double sinks, walk-in closet, separate shower/tub and a bay window area. The other 2 bedrooms that are upstairs are very spacious. The backyard is an entertainers delight with a built-in BBQ, outdoor kitchen, gas fire pit, nice bench seating, many shade trees, and a basketball court! RV parking plus a 3-car garage complete with storage cabinets. New paint, carpet and tile in all the right places.