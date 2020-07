5247 W PIUTE Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

10+ 3 Bedroom/2 Bath, single-level, split floor-plan is Located in a GOOD North Glendale community with NO HOA~Great-room feel w/HUGE-TILED living room~FORMAL dining room~Vaulted ceilings~U-shaped kitchen w/NEWER COUNTER-TOPS, NEW RANGE, MICROWAVE,DISHWASHER, REFRIG. & SINK~Nice size master bedroom suite with LARGE walk-in closet~Master bath has separate garden tub & shower~Good-size backyard with storage-shed~Home is on a PREMIUM, PRIVATE lot with extra long driveway & borders park common area~HURRY THIS ONE SURELY WILL NOT LAST!!!