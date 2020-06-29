All apartments in Glendale
Last updated November 2 2019 at 12:31 PM

5244 W Shangri La Rd

5244 West Shangri La Road · No Longer Available
Location

5244 West Shangri La Road, Glendale, AZ 85304

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available 11/01/19 For Rent is this Spacious 4 bed/3 bath home in a Quiet part of Glendale. Beautiful kitchen and hardwood floors in main traffic areas. Includes a 2-car garage as well as a pool in the backyard which makes it great for a larger family with some children who love to swim. The recently updated front landscaping is a nice bonus. Rent is $1,525 plus 2.2% City of Glendale Tax of $33.55 for monthly total of $1,558.55. Deposit is $1,525 plus $250 non-refundable cleaning deposit for total deposit of $1,775. Total move-in amount is $1,558.55 + $1,775 = $3,333.55. Make an appointment to check out this great family home today!

(RLNE5227543)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5244 W Shangri La Rd have any available units?
5244 W Shangri La Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 5244 W Shangri La Rd have?
Some of 5244 W Shangri La Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5244 W Shangri La Rd currently offering any rent specials?
5244 W Shangri La Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5244 W Shangri La Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 5244 W Shangri La Rd is pet friendly.
Does 5244 W Shangri La Rd offer parking?
Yes, 5244 W Shangri La Rd offers parking.
Does 5244 W Shangri La Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5244 W Shangri La Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5244 W Shangri La Rd have a pool?
Yes, 5244 W Shangri La Rd has a pool.
Does 5244 W Shangri La Rd have accessible units?
No, 5244 W Shangri La Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 5244 W Shangri La Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5244 W Shangri La Rd has units with dishwashers.

