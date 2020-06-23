5125 N 78TH Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking walk in closets fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

This amazing Tuscan inspired home is made for entertaining! From the time you enter into the formal living room you will see the magic this house has. Pass the pillared arch into the formal dining room then into the very open family room and kitchen you will see why. With a master suite that has a private entrance to the back yard, a large walk in closet and his and hers sinks you'll be sure to love it. Built in bar outside for enjoying the summer bbq's and a fireplace in the family room for those cold winter nights, this house is amazing year round. 5 Minutes off the 101 it is easy access to everything and this is a must see.