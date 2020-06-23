All apartments in Glendale
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5125 N 78TH Drive

5125 North 78th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5125 North 78th Drive, Glendale, AZ 85303

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
This amazing Tuscan inspired home is made for entertaining! From the time you enter into the formal living room you will see the magic this house has. Pass the pillared arch into the formal dining room then into the very open family room and kitchen you will see why. With a master suite that has a private entrance to the back yard, a large walk in closet and his and hers sinks you'll be sure to love it. Built in bar outside for enjoying the summer bbq's and a fireplace in the family room for those cold winter nights, this house is amazing year round. 5 Minutes off the 101 it is easy access to everything and this is a must see.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5125 N 78TH Drive have any available units?
5125 N 78TH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 5125 N 78TH Drive have?
Some of 5125 N 78TH Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5125 N 78TH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5125 N 78TH Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5125 N 78TH Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5125 N 78TH Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 5125 N 78TH Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5125 N 78TH Drive does offer parking.
Does 5125 N 78TH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5125 N 78TH Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5125 N 78TH Drive have a pool?
No, 5125 N 78TH Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5125 N 78TH Drive have accessible units?
No, 5125 N 78TH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5125 N 78TH Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5125 N 78TH Drive has units with dishwashers.
