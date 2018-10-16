All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 4434 West Mountain View Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
4434 West Mountain View Road
Last updated April 1 2020 at 5:44 AM

4434 West Mountain View Road

4434 West Mountain View Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4434 West Mountain View Road, Glendale, AZ 85302

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
*Move in by 4/20/20 and receive $1000 off full first month's rent with a 12 month lease. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate. Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4434 West Mountain View Road have any available units?
4434 West Mountain View Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
Is 4434 West Mountain View Road currently offering any rent specials?
4434 West Mountain View Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4434 West Mountain View Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 4434 West Mountain View Road is pet friendly.
Does 4434 West Mountain View Road offer parking?
Yes, 4434 West Mountain View Road offers parking.
Does 4434 West Mountain View Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4434 West Mountain View Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4434 West Mountain View Road have a pool?
Yes, 4434 West Mountain View Road has a pool.
Does 4434 West Mountain View Road have accessible units?
No, 4434 West Mountain View Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4434 West Mountain View Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4434 West Mountain View Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4434 West Mountain View Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 4434 West Mountain View Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Acacia Pointe
8344 N 67th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85301
Sunset Terrace
4413 West Bethany Home Road
Glendale, AZ 85301
Club Valencia
10201 N 44th Dr
Glendale, AZ 85302
Paseo Park
5205 W Thunderbird Rd
Glendale, AZ 85306
Veranda
6015 W Olive Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
Spring Meadow
10030 N 43rd Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
Place on 51st
19955 N 51st Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308
Artisan Park
9350 N 67th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale Dog Friendly ApartmentsGlendale Pet Friendly Places
Glendale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Arrowhead Ranch
O'neil Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Midwestern University-GlendaleGlendale Community College
Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community College