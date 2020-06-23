All apartments in Glendale
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4427 W MOUNTAIN VIEW Road

4427 West Mountain View Road · No Longer Available
Location

4427 West Mountain View Road, Glendale, AZ 85302

Amenities

granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
garbage disposal
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
********Rental Roll Back 2016 Rents Today*********Limited Time Offer******* Must be approved by November 15, 2018***BEAUTIFUL CONTEMPORARY/MODERN GLENDALE REMODEL.**NO HOA** Attention to every detail on this home. First, our kitchen is completely brand new, the cabinets, stainless appliances, granite counter tops, garbage disposal & light fixtures. Next, all flooring has been replaced with gorgeous porcelain plank flooring throughout the entire home EXCEPT in the bedrooms where we installed BRAND NEW carpet. Both bathrooms have new vanities, faucets and fixtures. All doorknobs light fixtures and ceiling fans have all been replaced and are brand new. We have done a complete interior repaint and replaced the baseboards with 5 inch coved decorative baseboards.Our garage floor has been epoxie

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4427 W MOUNTAIN VIEW Road have any available units?
4427 W MOUNTAIN VIEW Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 4427 W MOUNTAIN VIEW Road have?
Some of 4427 W MOUNTAIN VIEW Road's amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4427 W MOUNTAIN VIEW Road currently offering any rent specials?
4427 W MOUNTAIN VIEW Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4427 W MOUNTAIN VIEW Road pet-friendly?
No, 4427 W MOUNTAIN VIEW Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 4427 W MOUNTAIN VIEW Road offer parking?
Yes, 4427 W MOUNTAIN VIEW Road does offer parking.
Does 4427 W MOUNTAIN VIEW Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4427 W MOUNTAIN VIEW Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4427 W MOUNTAIN VIEW Road have a pool?
No, 4427 W MOUNTAIN VIEW Road does not have a pool.
Does 4427 W MOUNTAIN VIEW Road have accessible units?
No, 4427 W MOUNTAIN VIEW Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4427 W MOUNTAIN VIEW Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4427 W MOUNTAIN VIEW Road has units with dishwashers.
